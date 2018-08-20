Nicki Minaj Believes Travis Scott Is Only #1 Because Of Kylie

Nicki Minaj really thought she had a number 1 album with ‘Queen’, but unfortunately it debuted at number 2 – right being Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’. Despite what the charts say, Nicki is still considering her album to be number 1.

Nicki believes that the only reason Travis Scott’s new album is still in the number 1 spot because of his baby mama Kylie and daughter Stormi. Nicki is specifically annoyed with Kylie’s post a few days ago where she plastered Scott’s album all over her social media saying she and Storm are ready for tour. Nicki claims Scott sold 50,000 units just from that post alone.

