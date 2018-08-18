This week we lost the iconic Aretha Franklin. Her music moved us and made us sing our hearts out. “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” dedicated the Praise Break to her and we loved every bit of it.
They played “Rock Steady,” “River Was Deep” and so much more. She will forever live in our hearts and we will continue to pray for her family and friends during this difficult time. Thank you Aretha Franklin for all you’ve done for us!
RELATED: Toni Braxton’s Struggle Tribute To Aretha Franklin Got Twitter Toasted
RELATED: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Speaks On The Life Of Aretha Franklin On The Donnie Simpson Show [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Trifling Fox News Thinks Patti LaBelle Is Aretha Franklin
The Latest:
- Praise Mix Tribute Dedicated To Aretha Franklin [EXCLUSIVE]
- Universoul Circus Winning Weekend
- New & Making Noise – Jade Novah
- Listen To Black Women: Why Do Black Women Feel Hurt When We See Black Men With White Women?
- Make It Rain, Bih: NYU Will Cover Tuition Costs For Medical Students
- U.K. Woman Finds THIS In Her Eye After 28 Whole Years
- OMAROSA: Releases Recording Of Job Offer From Trump Daughter-in-Law
- 101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. Jaylii , EP.10
- Our Queen of Soul
- Kings Island Announces They Are Bringing Back a Retired Ride!
Praise Mix Tribute Dedicated To Aretha Franklin [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com