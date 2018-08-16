CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Our Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin, March 25, 1942 – August 16, 2018

0 reads
Leave a comment

If there were a Mount Rushmore for greatest singers of all time, it’s quite possible that each image carved from the mammoth wall of granite could be of Aretha Franklin. The woman also known as the Queen of Soul began her musical reign as a precocious teen in Detroit before her infectious voice methodically swept the world off its feet.

Considering all she’s done for us, it’s only right that we do our best to pay homage to Aretha by putting together this comprehensive retrospective of various aspects of her life with an emphasis on pictures.

Take a look, and always remember to put some “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” on her name.

Our Queen of Soul was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 16 hours ago
08.16.18
Aretha Franklin's Birthday Celebration
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, Dead at 76
 18 hours ago
08.16.18
More Drama? Gunfire On Tekashi69 & 50 Cent…
 2 days ago
08.16.18
VIDEO: Shaunie O’Neal Catches Attempted Robbers Trying To…
 2 days ago
08.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close