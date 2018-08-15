EJ Johnson’s Longtime Friend And Reality TV Star Lyric McHenry Found Dead In NYC

Reality TV star Lyric McHenry was found dead on Tuesday (August 15) in New York City.

According to the New York Daily News, McHenry was found unresponsive without her pants on a sidewalk in The Bronx around 5am. The paper reported that authorities believe that her death may be a result of a drug overdose–a bag of cocaine was found by her body.

“There were no obvious signs of trauma observed,” a NYPD statement read.

“EMS responded to the location and transported the aided female to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.”

McHenry was also 20 weeks pregnant.

The Daily News claims that hours before she was discovered, McHenry posted videos on Instagram while partying at the Frederick Hotel, the SoHo Grand and Dream Downtown in lower Manhattan.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the Stanford University grad.

Lyric McHenry was a smart, kind, successful, Stanford grad who held an extremely promising future. I’ve known her since she was a teen when she participated in a girls empowerment video I produced. She was one of the most dynamic young ladies I knew. RIP Lyric. You are loved. pic.twitter.com/KFdyjVmjsX — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) August 15, 2018

Her family issued a statement to PEOPLE to set the record straight about their loved one, regarding certain headlines about her death that have been salacious and disrespectful.

“Despite the speculation in earlier reports, at this point in time the cause of Lyric’s death has yet to be determined.”

“In contrast, what is factual and known is that Lyric who just turned 26 last week on August 6, was a brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice. She was a Christian who grew up in Los Angeles and attended the Center for Early Education and graduated from the Marlborough School in Los Angeles.”

“Lyric graduated from Stanford University in 2014 where she studied in Paris, France for a year and spoke fluent French. She began her career in the entertainment industry as an intern on The Real Hollywood Husbands TV show. Thereafter, she worked at United Talent Agency (UTA) and found her true passion, internet content and went on to work at Refinery 29 and Complex.”

In 2016, McHenry and her sister Maya produced a show with reality-TV and longtime star EJ Johnson,”EJNYC.”

On August 6, Johnson celebrated McHenry’s birthday posting a picture of them on his Instagram page.

“”Happy birthday to my best friend who has strutted with my in princess gowns since day 1.” @lyric_leigh words cannot express how much I love and appreciate you in my life,” the caption read. “Your constant love, respect and companionship gives me the confidence to live my truth every single day and I am so blessed that even as baby divas we recognized the greatness in each other. I love you.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Sending prayers to her family.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

