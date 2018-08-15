Shadefest: Nicki Minaj And Safaree Expose Each Other On Social Media

Nicki Minaj and her ex, Safaree get into a war of words on Twitter after the “Queen” interviewed with DJ Self. Minaj accused Safaree of spreading the rumors about her not writing her own raps as well as stealing her credit card to purchase prostitutes.

Nicki claims Safaree begged her to get back together shortly before Meek was about to get out. Safaree says that “packed and left” and says that Nicki and Meek were messing around years before they got together and that Nicki almost killed him by stabbing him.

“Remember the night you cut me and I almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it’s time to dip,” Safaree tweeted.

The two continued to send jabs at each other before Safaree took the high road telling Nicki that she was “too big of an artist” and clarifying that he and Tyga didn’t get their hairlines from the same doctor as Nicki claimed. Also involved in the Twitter war were Tyga and Charlamagne.

