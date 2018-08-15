CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Is Livestreaming Her “CRWN” Interview On TIDAL Tonight

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 3

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Nicki Minaj partners up with TIDAL for the latest episode of “CRWN,” livestreaming exclsuively on TIDAL this evening.

Nicki Minaj is fresh off the release of her highly anticipated fourth studio album Queen, which features guest appearances from The WeekndEminemLil Wayne, Swae Lee, and more. To promote the album, Nicki will be gifting fans, or rather, fans that are TIDAL subscribers, an exclusive new CRWN interview tonight with Elliott Wilson.

Going down in New York City on August 14, fans can livestream the event on TIDAL beginning at 9:00 PM EST, and if you happen to be in the NYC area and wishing to attend, you could be in luck. TIDAL is offering some lucky fans the chance to win tickets to go the live event right here.

