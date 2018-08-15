CLOSE
More Drama? Gunfire On Tekashi69 & 50 Cent Music Video Set

Source: getty / Getty

Tekashi69 and 50 Cent were in harm’s way during the filming of a music video, when someone opened fire.

Witnesses say someone in a white Porsche with New Jersey license plates fired at least 11 shots during filming in Brooklyn Tuesday at around 10:30 PM. Based on the shell casings it appears the shooter use a 9 mm semi-automatic weapon. No one was hit.

Tekashi and 50 were on set at the time of the shooting, along with Casanova and Uncle Murda. Sources connected to Tekashi believe the shooter wasn’t targeting any of the rappers, but law enforcement sources aren’t so sure.

