Trick Daddy has never been one to hold his tongue and recently had to put an internet troll on blast. On social media he was posting about the new season of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” and one person began to talk about him being old. Trick Daddy decided to talk about the troll and mentioned that they must be miserable in life and need to do something with it along with other choice words.
Headkrack also spoke about Robert Glasper in a recent interview exposing Lauryn Hill. He mentioned that she’s stolen music from artist and how it was when they first met. Hill is currently on tour and can’t play certain songs because she owes money to producers.
RELATED: Trick Daddy Explains The Mistake Women Make When Choosing Men [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary World Tour
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Trick Daddy Goes Off On Rant About How Parents Are Failing Kids [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey
- Urban One, Inc. Founder and Chairperson, Cathy Hughes, Pens A Letter Mourning The Death Of Her Close Friend Aretha Franklin
- Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, Dead at 76
- Don Juan Fasho: Movies Opening This Week!!!
- EJ Johnson’s Longtime Friend And Reality TV Star Lyric McHenry Found Dead In NYC
- Green Eyes: How Safaree & Nicki Minaj War Gives Lessons On Insecurity
- Rhythm on the River 2018
- Teyana Taylor Exits Jeremih Tour: “You’ve Done Nothin’ But Act Like A Diva”
- Time’s Up Just Made A Major Move On Their Grind To Fight Sexual Harassment
- Will Safaree’s Apology Get Nicki Minaj Back? [EXCLUSIVE]
Why Trick Daddy Roasted An Internet Troll [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com