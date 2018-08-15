CLOSE
Wanted Man Does The KeKe Challenge Before Heading To Jail

Antwan Mims was captured by police but before he was shipped off he wanted to do… The Keke Challenge

Mims was wanted for the murder of two men in Benton Harbor, Michigan in March 2018. Mims is accused of walking up to Cortez Miller, 22, and Michael Johnson, 29, and shooting them. While they were on the ground he proceeded to shoot the men in the head and face, killing them. He’s been on the run and even made an appearance on FBI’s Most Wanted men list.

While handcuff and boarding the plane, Mims decided to perform the viral Keke Challenge to the camera.

“It’s almost like it was a joke. He’s taken two people’s lives,” Benton Harbor Director of Public Safety Dan McGinnis said.

Source: Kimberly Shine, WNDU

