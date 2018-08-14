Say no to drugs!

Not sure if ya kept up with this story on singer Demi Lovato but the update is this:

Via TMZ:

Demi Lovato‘s near-death OD began at 4 AM July 24, when she texted a drug dealer to come to her house … sources tell TMZ.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us, Demi had been at a party in WeHo following a birthday celebration at Saddle Ranch on the Sunset Strip. After the drug dealer got the text, he came to her house and we’re told the 2 of them freebased Oxycodone on tin foil.

Our sources say unbeknownst to Demi, the drug dealer had a bad habit of buying dirty drugs from Mexico … and the batch in question appeared to be laced with fentanyl — that’s the same drug that killed Prince and Lil Peep. We’re told the dealer fled her home when he noticed she was in bed, breathing very heavily.

Continue reading [HERE].

Demi Lovato's OD Likely Triggered By Oxy Laced with Fentanyl?

