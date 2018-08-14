Lil Duval‘s new track “Smile B**ch” is absolutely taking over the airwaves, and it’s hard to scroll your phone for more than 3 seconds without hearing a snippet of the song.

The comedian stopped by Big Boy TV to talk to the legendary radio host about his song making the charts, how he personally lives his best life, and much more. Peep the interview to hear all about the process.

Lil Duval Talks All The Ways He Lives His Best Life With Big Boy was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: