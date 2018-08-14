CLOSE
News
Home > News

Lil Duval Talks All The Ways He Lives His Best Life With Big Boy

If you don't have this song stuck in your head, you're doing something wrong

1 reads
Leave a comment
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Source: StarterCAM / StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com

Lil Duval‘s new track “Smile B**ch” is absolutely taking over the airwaves, and it’s hard to scroll your phone for more than 3 seconds without hearing a snippet of the song.

The comedian stopped by Big Boy TV to talk to the legendary radio host about his song making the charts, how he personally lives his best life, and much more. Peep the interview to hear all about the process.

Lil Duval Talks All The Ways He Lives His Best Life With Big Boy was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
YG
YG Kicked Off An Airplane After Accused Of…
 12 hours ago
08.14.18
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj & Funk Flex Get In-Depth About…
 13 hours ago
08.14.18
15 items
The World’s Most Influential Diva: Aretha Franklin
 1 day ago
08.13.18
Kanye West on Kimmel
Kanye West Explains Awkward Silence On Jimmy Kimmel
 1 day ago
08.13.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close