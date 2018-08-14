CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Beyonce and Jay-Z Dedicate Detroit Concert to Aretha

Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2

Source: Beyonce.com / Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s tour was in Detroit last night, the city where Aretha Franklin grew up and everyone had the queen of soul on their minds.

Beyonce opened the show by saying, “This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin. We love you, and thank you.”

The beautiful moment came when tens of thousands of people filled Detroit’s Ford Field with Aretha’s spirit by singing ‘Respect’ lead by DJ Khaled.

Photos
