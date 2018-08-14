CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Child Services Called on Cardi B

Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One

Cardi B got out of pocket on social media and because of that apparently child services was called on her.

How did she get to that point? Apparently, she got into a back and forth with a Nicki Minaj fan who told her and her sister that she would never be on Nicki’s level. She then allegedly threatened to “drop” her baby off and fight the fan.

Cardi even went as far as dropping her location at a recording studio in ATL so the haters could “pull up” and fight.

After the back and forth, fans claimed they called child services on Cardi. Cardi has yet to comment on the whole thing.

 

Child Services Called on Cardi B was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Photos
