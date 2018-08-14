CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Come See About Me’ Made Ex Safaree Cry

1 reads
Leave a comment
Herve Leger By MAX AZRIA - Backstage And Front Row - Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Nicki Minaj’s song Come See About Me isn’t specifically about her ex Safaree Samuels but it has him feeling some kind of way.

Safaree posted on Twitter, “Ok so y’all blew me up about come see about me so I went and listened to it and whether it’s about me or not that s**t just had me crying like a b***h.”

He continued, “I don’t think it’s about me but the song is nice. I was in a perfectly fine mood b4 I heard that. Thx a lot.”

By the way, the tweet has since been deleted.

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Come See About Me’ Made Ex Safaree Cry was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Demi Lovato’s OD Likely Triggered By Oxy Laced…
 24 hours ago
08.15.18
Nicki Minaj Throws Tyga’s Hairline Under The Bus!…
 1 day ago
08.15.18
YG
YG Kicked Off An Airplane After Accused Of…
 1 day ago
08.14.18
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj & Funk Flex Get In-Depth About…
 1 day ago
08.14.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close