Nicki Minaj’s ‘Come See About Me’ Made Ex Safaree Cry

Nicki Minaj’s song Come See About Me isn’t specifically about her ex Safaree Samuels but it has him feeling some kind of way.

Safaree posted on Twitter, “Ok so y’all blew me up about come see about me so I went and listened to it and whether it’s about me or not that s**t just had me crying like a b***h.”

He continued, “I don’t think it’s about me but the song is nice. I was in a perfectly fine mood b4 I heard that. Thx a lot.”

By the way, the tweet has since been deleted.

