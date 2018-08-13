Awkwafina & Crazy Rich Asians Cast Talk The Black Panther Comparisons

Three of the stars of Crazy Rich Asians Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Gemma Chan sat down with Global Grind’s Sr Entertainment Editor Xilla Valentine to talk about their new film. Crazy Rich Asians is generating a lot of buzz ahead of its release with a lot of people saying this is Black Panther for Asians people.

Using an all Asian cast, this contemporary romantic comedy that is based on a global bestseller follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s rich family. Along the way, all types of secrets are revealed during this highly entertaining movie.

During our interview, Awkwafina chimed in about how she feels when people compare Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther said, “I’m going, to be honest. I don’t really like comparing Crazy Rich Asians to Black Panther. I think that Black Panther was a long time coming and that was something that was a little bit separate.”

The Oceans 8 actress continues by saying, “I will say that Nico Santos, our co-star who plays Oliver, he has this great saying that is ‘rising tides lift all ships.’ We are seeing these movies make a big impact at the box office, which is proof that people want to see these stories. The very age-old rumor that minorities can’t sell, doesn’t cut it. So right now we are seeing an era in Hollywood that’s celebrating stories that we’ve haven’t seen before.”

We also get to talk about their favorite clothes, and the wind blowing in every crevice. Every! Crazy Rich Asians is in theaters everywhere Friday.

