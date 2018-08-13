CLOSE
News
Home > News

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex In Beijing, China

His first interview since joining Juventus

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-BARCELONA

Source: GERARD JULIEN / Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest celebrity to join Joe La Puma and Complex for an episode of Sneaker Shopping. The two joined forces in Beijing, China at Honor 23 to talk about joining Juventus, his humble beginnings growing up in Madeira, Nike making new sneakers for Juventus, and his son wanting to dress like his dad.

 

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex In Beijing, China was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West on Kimmel
Kanye West Explains Awkward Silence On Jimmy Kimmel
 10 hours ago
08.13.18
Queen Naija & Clarence Are Expecting A Baby…
 3 days ago
08.13.18
Dru Hill Teams Up With Playa For New…
 3 days ago
08.13.18
Drake Is First Artist To Gain 50 Billion…
 3 days ago
08.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close