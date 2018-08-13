Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex In Beijing, China

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest celebrity to join Joe La Puma and Complex for an episode of Sneaker Shopping. The two joined forces in Beijing, China at Honor 23 to talk about joining Juventus, his humble beginnings growing up in Madeira, Nike making new sneakers for Juventus, and his son wanting to dress like his dad.

