CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Video Shows Racist Hospital Employee Saying The N-Word Like It’s Nothing

Kyle Thomas has been fired for being a racist at a donut shop.

1 reads
Leave a comment

The parade of viral videos capturing racist incidents seems never-ending. A man was fired from a Mississippi hospital after he used a hateful slur to refer to an employee at a nearby donut shop.

Kyle Thomas, who was off-duty from his radiology job at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, decided to act up on Saturday (Aug. 11). Luckily, his referring to Keaundrea Wardlaw, a worker at the Donut Palace in Flowood, as the N-word was caught on video. Wardlaw recorded the tense encounter, which started over a complaint, CBS affliliate WJTV reported.

Thomas was reportedly upset about the customer service that he received at the eatery. A back-and-forth exchange began between Wardlaw and Thomas before the man said the slur.

After the hospital received word of what Thomas did, he was fired.

“We are aware of the confrontation captured on video involving one of our off-duty employees at a local donut shop,” read a statement from Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. “We take this situation very seriously. This employee’s language and behavior does not represent our organization’s values and his employment has been terminated.”

The statement continued, “We want our patients, employees, physicians and our community to know that we find the language used in the video to be completely unacceptable and inconsistent with what we expect from employees or anyone associated with our organization.  We are committed to a work environment that is inclusive and where everyone is respected and valued.”

Thomas apologized to Wardlaw’s boss for disturbing the peace, however, he didn’t express any remorse to the very person he hurt. Wardlaw would have graciously accepted his apology if he decided to say something, she said.

SEE ALSO:

Soul Music Legend Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly Near Death

Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin’s Health

Aretha Franklin

Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul

12 photos Launch gallery

Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul

Continue reading Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul

Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul

The Queen of Soul is reportedly gravely ill and her family is asking for prayers. In honor of the icon, here are some of her most memorable performances.

Video Shows Racist Hospital Employee Saying The N-Word Like It’s Nothing was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West on Kimmel
Kanye West Explains Awkward Silence On Jimmy Kimmel
 10 hours ago
08.13.18
Queen Naija & Clarence Are Expecting A Baby…
 3 days ago
08.13.18
Dru Hill Teams Up With Playa For New…
 3 days ago
08.13.18
Drake Is First Artist To Gain 50 Billion…
 3 days ago
08.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close