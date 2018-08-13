CLOSE
Win VIP Box Seats to the UniverSoul Circus

Universoul Circus

Source: Universoul Circus / Universoul Circus

The UniverSoul Circus is coming to Cincinnati starting August 22nd for 12 days of fun at Jordan’s Crossing!  Enter below for a chance to win a family four pack of VIP box seat tickets, get a special mention during the show and a group photo with the cast!

 

