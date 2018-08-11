John David Washington is still with us on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He spoke about how it was working with Spike Lee on “BlacKkKlansman” and that it was a great experience. John mentioned that working with him was like taking a master class.
He learned how to run a set and is thankful that Spike Lee trusted him to play this role. Spike creates and amazing environment and it was one of the most liberating experiences. John also believes in not rushing the process or skipping it.
RELATED: John David Washington Tells What It Was Like Meeting The Real Black Klansman [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The next project John is working on is “Monsters and Men.” It’s a film about continuing the conversation about race. We can’t wait to see what he has in store next.
RELATED: John David Washington Talks About The Many Ls He Took At Morehouse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” Wins Grand Prix At Cannes
The Latest:
- Win VIP Box Seats to the UniverSoul Circus
- Black Lives Matter & More Outnumber Small Number Of White Supremacists At The Unite To Right Rally In D.C.
- Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 7 Things You Might Want To Do To Live Your Best Life [EXCLUSIVE]
- John David Washington Talks About The Sacrifices His Mother Made [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Amazon Looking to Hire 200 Employees to Work from Home
- John David Washington Explains Why Spike Lee Is Such A Great Director [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- What People Are Doing To Really Look As They Do With SnapChat Filters [EXCLUSIVE]
- John David Washington Reacts To Being In Theaters The Same Time As His Father Denzel Washington
- Rickey Smiley Changes Diaper During Live Broadcast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Like Father, Like Son: 7 Times Denzel Washington’s Son John David Stole Our Heart
Like Father, Like Son: 7 Times Denzel Washington’s Son John David Stole Our Heart
1. Denzel Washington’s Son John David Washington Is Fine1 of 5
2. Yes sir, we’re talking about you.2 of 5
3. Like father, like son.3 of 5
4. Denzel Washington4 of 5
5. Denzel Washington5 of 5
John David Washington Explains Why Spike Lee Is Such A Great Director [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com