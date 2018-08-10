Black women often consider waiting to have children until they are older, married an or more established in their careers, but is the decision to wait causing us to encounter more fertility problems? On this week’s episode of Listen To Black Women, we tackle the question, can Black women literally afford to wait to have children?

Reality TV star Kenya Moore has been open about her struggle with fertility, but it is topic rarely discussed among the community.

MUST WATCH: ‘LHHATL’ Star Karlie Redd Reveals Why She’s Freezing Her Eggs

Guest host Africa Miranda offers her financial and business insight on the “waiting” and celebrity guest Karlie Redd reveals why she is considering freezing her eggs.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

RELATED STORIES:

Listen To Black Women: Does Colorism Hold People Back From Success?

Listen To Black Women: Can A ‘Mean Girl’ Ever Really Reform?

Listen To Black Women: Can Black Women Literally Afford To Wait To Have Children? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: