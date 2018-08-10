CLOSE
#WTFasho Flight Delayed Due To Moron

If you’re running late to the airport and worried about missing your flight, calling in a bomb threat to the airline is just about the worst thing you could do.

Dana Carter of Dayton, Ohio was afraid he would miss his United Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Dallas last fall, so he called the airline to report a bomb on the plane. As a result, the flight was cancelled and he was re-booked on another flight two hours later.

It seemed that his plan had worked — until investigators traced the call back to him and he was arrested. He was sentenced last week to four months in jail and three years’ probation, and ordered to pay restitution to United for having to cancel the flight. (Fox News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • How dumb could someone be?
  • If you can’t make it to your flight on time,  you have no one to blame but yourself.
  • He should have to pay restitution to every other passenger on the flight who had to be delayed two hours.
