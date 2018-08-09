Would Iggy Azalea Date DeAndre Hopkins If He Was Broke? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is spilling all the juicy gossip about Iggy Azalea. She is back with her new body and new man, NFL player, DeAndre Hopkins. Gary mentioned that even though Iggy has her own money she would never be with that man if he didn’t have money.

Follow @TheRSMS

Headkrack believes that some men are just about getting some women in bed and that’s what this situation might be. D.L. Hughley is livid at the Chicago police department for parking a Nike sneaker truck in the park. Some people went to go steal from it and D.L. believes it was a set up.

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Claps Back At Nick Young Shade

RELATED: How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star To Past Tense

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET!

RELATED: Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He Would Do The Nasty With Iggy Azalea

The Latest:

The Best Ass Shots From Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azalea’s “Booty (Remix)” Video (PHOTOS) 32 photos Launch gallery The Best Ass Shots From Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azalea’s “Booty (Remix)” Video (PHOTOS) 1. Why, hello, Iggy! 1 of 32 2. Wait. Hello, Iggy and Ms. Lopez! 2 of 32 3. We see the two of you have met already. 3 of 32 4. Hey, Ms. Lopez, mind if we get a better look at you? 4 of 32 5. Beautiful. 5 of 32 6. Now you, Iggy. 6 of 32 7. Very nice :-) 7 of 32 8. Now let’s get back to Ms. Lopez. 8 of 32 9. Who, at the age of 45, still looks stunning. 9 of 32 10. Every. Single. Part. Of. Her. 10 of 32 11. Like… 11 of 32 12. …just look at how she works a room. 12 of 32 13. While J.Lo and Iggy look great, we need to focus on what’s really important in this video. 13 of 32 14. That would be the booty. 14 of 32 15. We love J.Lo beacuse she doesn’t mind teasing the booty. 15 of 32 16. In fact, she does plenty of teasing in the “Booty” video… 16 of 32 17. …before she just… 17 of 32 18. …whips it out. 18 of 32 19. BAM. 19 of 32 20. Ah, look, Iggy is back. 20 of 32 21. They make quite the couple, don’t they? 21 of 32 22. Even though we gotta say… 22 of 32 23. …J.Lo seems WAY more committed to this video. 23 of 32 24. Like… 24 of 32 25. …very… 25 of 32 26. …Very… 26 of 32 27. …VERY… 27 of 32 28. …committed. 28 of 32 29. Iggy isn’t here busting it open like J.Lo is. 29 of 32 30. Even though she lends a hand whenever she can. 30 of 32 31. So, much respect to the true ass queen: Jennifer muthafuckin’ Lopez. 31 of 32 32. Fin. 32 of 32 Skip ad Continue reading The Best Ass Shots From Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azalea’s “Booty (Remix)” Video (PHOTOS) The Best Ass Shots From Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azalea’s “Booty (Remix)” Video (PHOTOS)

Would Iggy Azalea Date DeAndre Hopkins If He Was Broke? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com