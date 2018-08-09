Would Iggy Azalea Date DeAndre Hopkins If He Was Broke? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gary With Da Tea is spilling all the juicy gossip about Iggy Azalea. She is back with her new body and new man, NFL player, DeAndre Hopkins. Gary mentioned that even though Iggy has her own money she would never be with that man if he didn’t have money.

Headkrack believes that some men are just about getting some women in bed and that’s what this situation might be. D.L. Hughley is livid at the Chicago police department for parking a Nike sneaker truck in the park. Some people went to go steal from it and D.L. believes it was a set up.

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Claps Back At Nick Young Shade

RELATED: How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star To Past Tense

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET!

RELATED: Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He Would Do The Nasty With Iggy Azalea

The Latest:

The Best Ass Shots From Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azalea’s “Booty (Remix)” Video (PHOTOS)

32 photos Launch gallery

The Best Ass Shots From Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azalea’s “Booty (Remix)” Video (PHOTOS)

Continue reading The Best Ass Shots From Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azalea’s “Booty (Remix)” Video (PHOTOS)

The Best Ass Shots From Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azalea’s “Booty (Remix)” Video (PHOTOS)

Would Iggy Azalea Date DeAndre Hopkins If He Was Broke? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ENTERTAINMENT-US-VH1-HIP HOP HONORS
Lil Kim Gets Annoyed When Asked About Nicki…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Saul Alvarez and Liam Smith Press Conference
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Proud Of…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
DC Young Fly
DC Young Fly Speaks On Buying His Mom…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Lopez Stars In Stripper Story ‘Hustlers At…
 2 days ago
08.08.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close