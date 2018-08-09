Tekashi 6ix9ine just can’t stop trolling people. He’s currently going after YG and had a message for him on social media. Tekashi talked about how YG is a bum and that he had several successful rappers on his album, but still couldn’t sell it. He also told YG to stop talking about him behind his back.

Follow @TheRSMS

The MTV VMA’s are approaching and Travis Scott will be performing songs from his new album. Nicki Minaj fans might be disappointed because her new album won’t be dropping tomorrow. If you want to hear her though you can tune into her new radio show with Apple Music.

RELATED: AUDIO: Is Tekashi 6ix9ine The Most Blessed Person In The World Or The World’s Greatest Liar?

RELATED: Headkrack Flow & Go Inspired By Cardi B, Tekashia 6ix9ine, Kendrick Lamar & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Vic Mensa Offering Tekashi69 & DJ Akademiks The Fade, Ladies Also Thirsting

The Latest:

Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Won’t Stop Trolling [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com