Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Won’t Stop Trolling [EXCLUSIVE]

Tekashi 6ix9ine just can’t stop trolling people. He’s currently going after YG and had a message for him on social media. Tekashi talked about how YG is a bum and that he had several successful rappers on his album, but still couldn’t sell it. He also told YG to stop talking about him behind his back.
The MTV VMA’s are approaching and Travis Scott will be performing songs from his new album. Nicki Minaj fans might be disappointed because her new album won’t be dropping tomorrow. If you want to hear her though you can tune into her new radio show with Apple Music.
RELATED: AUDIO: Is Tekashi 6ix9ine The Most Blessed Person In The World Or The World’s Greatest Liar?
RELATED: Headkrack Flow & Go Inspired By Cardi B, Tekashia 6ix9ine, Kendrick Lamar & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Vic Mensa Offering Tekashi69 & DJ Akademiks The Fade, Ladies Also Thirsting
The Latest:
- #WTFasho Flight Delayed Due To Moron
- ‘Insecure’ Star Sarunas Jackson Reveals Whether He’s Really Down With Open Relationships
- Shakespeare Snoop: Snoop Dogg Is Starring In A Live Play, ‘Redemption Of A Dogg’
- What You Can Do To Help The Salvation Army Help Your Community [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Lil Kim Gets Annoyed When Asked About Nicki Minaj’s Album Title
- Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Proud Of His QB Standing For The Anthem
- Is Lil Wayne Wrong To Want His Chain Back From Frank Mason? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- DC Young Fly Speaks On Buying His Mom A New House
- Mother Of 11-Year-Old Tased Child Speaks Out Against Cincinnati Police Officer
- #DonJuanFasho MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK
Twitter Reacts To Vic Mensa Offering Tekashi69 & DJ Akademiks The Fade, Ladies Also Thirsting
Twitter Reacts To Vic Mensa Offering Tekashi69 & DJ Akademiks The Fade, Ladies Also Thirsting
1.1 of 49
2.2 of 49
3.3 of 49
4.4 of 49
5.5 of 49
6.6 of 49
7.7 of 49
8.8 of 49
9.9 of 49
10.10 of 49
11.11 of 49
12.12 of 49
13.13 of 49
14.14 of 49
15.15 of 49
16.16 of 49
17.17 of 49
18.18 of 49
19.19 of 49
20.20 of 49
21.21 of 49
22.22 of 49
23.23 of 49
24.24 of 49
25.25 of 49
26.26 of 49
27.27 of 49
28.28 of 49
29.29 of 49
30.30 of 49
31.31 of 49
32.32 of 49
33.33 of 49
34.34 of 49
35.35 of 49
36.36 of 49
37.37 of 49
38.38 of 49
39.39 of 49
40.40 of 49
41.41 of 49
42.42 of 49
43.43 of 49
44.44 of 49
45.45 of 49
46.46 of 49
47.47 of 49
48.48 of 49
49.49 of 49
Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Won’t Stop Trolling [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com