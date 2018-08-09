How Morehouse President David A. Thomas Is Impressing Students [EXCLUSIVE]

08.09.18
College students are returning to start the school year, but at Morehouse College students are being impressed by their new president, David A. Thomas. He spent the first two days of his job living in the dorms to get a better understanding of how students live. Rickey Smiley thought that was a great idea because it will make you want to change things that need to be fixed and all college presidents should do that.

Jeff Johnson also spoke about how adults can help out kids returning to school everywhere. He wants us to read to kids, help them with homework and donate money you would use at happy hour for a drink to give to a teacher that has to buy supplies for students. Jeff also spoke about going to a board meeting for the school district to see how your money is being used for kids you help even if they aren’t yours.

