How Morehouse President David A. Thomas Is Impressing Students [EXCLUSIVE]

College students are returning to start the school year, but at Morehouse College students are being impressed by their new president, David A. Thomas. He spent the first two days of his job living in the dorms to get a better understanding of how students live. Rickey Smiley thought that was a great idea because it will make you want to change things that need to be fixed and all college presidents should do that.
Jeff Johnson also spoke about how adults can help out kids returning to school everywhere. He wants us to read to kids, help them with homework and donate money you would use at happy hour for a drink to give to a teacher that has to buy supplies for students. Jeff also spoke about going to a board meeting for the school district to see how your money is being used for kids you help even if they aren’t yours.
RELATED: John David Washington Talks About The Many Ls He Took At Morehouse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Morehouse College Expels Papa John’s Pizza From Campus After Founder Used Racial Slur
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Former Morehouse President John S. Wilson To Take On Diversity Role At Harvard
The Latest:
- #WTFasho Flight Delayed Due To Moron
- ‘Insecure’ Star Sarunas Jackson Reveals Whether He’s Really Down With Open Relationships
- Shakespeare Snoop: Snoop Dogg Is Starring In A Live Play, ‘Redemption Of A Dogg’
- What You Can Do To Help The Salvation Army Help Your Community [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Lil Kim Gets Annoyed When Asked About Nicki Minaj’s Album Title
- Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Proud Of His QB Standing For The Anthem
- Is Lil Wayne Wrong To Want His Chain Back From Frank Mason? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- DC Young Fly Speaks On Buying His Mom A New House
- Mother Of 11-Year-Old Tased Child Speaks Out Against Cincinnati Police Officer
- #DonJuanFasho MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK
16 HBCU Commencement Speakers We Want To See
16 HBCU Commencement Speakers We Want To See
1. Anthony Anderson1 of 15
2. Regina King2 of 15
3. Swizz Beatz3 of 15
4. Mahershala Ali4 of 15
5. Kamala Harris5 of 15
6. Nas6 of 15
7. Terrence J7 of 15
8. Devon Franklin8 of 15
9. Tracee Ellis Ross9 of 15
10. Jesse Williams10 of 15
11. Gabrielle Union Wade11 of 15
12. Denzel Washington12 of 15
13. Leslie Jones13 of 15
14. Octavia Spencer14 of 15
15. Taraji P. Henson15 of 15
How Morehouse President David A. Thomas Is Impressing Students [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com