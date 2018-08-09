Rickey Smiley Explains Why He’s Celebrating His Birthday By Giving Back [EXCLUSIVE]

August 10th is a very special day, it’s not just Rickey Smiley’s birthday, but he’s also celebrating the day of giving. For the last 5 years he’s worked with The Salvation Army to collect clothes, food, care kits and so much more for people in need. He loves to celebrate his birthday this way because it’s a way he thanks God for giving him another year of life.
If you have any electronics, computers or anything like that it will be accepted as well. Locations in Cleveland, Atlanta, St. Louis and many more will take part in this wonderful event. Rickey even mentioned that his mother will be with him to help. Make sure you listen to see what location you can drop items off at.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Practices Playing The Tuba [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Letters To “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About His Preference For Natural Women [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- #WTFasho Flight Delayed Due To Moron
- ‘Insecure’ Star Sarunas Jackson Reveals Whether He’s Really Down With Open Relationships
- Shakespeare Snoop: Snoop Dogg Is Starring In A Live Play, ‘Redemption Of A Dogg’
- What You Can Do To Help The Salvation Army Help Your Community [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Lil Kim Gets Annoyed When Asked About Nicki Minaj’s Album Title
- Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Proud Of His QB Standing For The Anthem
- Is Lil Wayne Wrong To Want His Chain Back From Frank Mason? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- DC Young Fly Speaks On Buying His Mom A New House
- Mother Of 11-Year-Old Tased Child Speaks Out Against Cincinnati Police Officer
- #DonJuanFasho MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK
Rickey Smiley Gives Back On His Birthday [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Gives Back On His Birthday [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley At The Salvation ArmySource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 17
2. Rickey Smiley & Malik SmileySource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 17
3. Rickey Smiley At The Salvation ArmySource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 17
4.Source:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 17
5. Rickey Smiley At The Salvation ArmySource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 17
6. Rickey Smiley At The Salvation ArmySource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 17
7. Salvation ArmySource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 17
8. Salvation ArmySource:Breakwind Ent. 8 of 17
9. Rickey Smiley, Malik Smiley & Salvation Army EmployeesSource:Breakwind Ent. 9 of 17
10. Rickey Smiley, Malik Smiley & Salvation Army EmployeesSource:Breakwind Ent. 10 of 17
11. Rickey Smiley & Salvation Army EmployeesSource:Breakwind Ent. 11 of 17
12. Rickey Smiley, Malik Smiley & Salvation Army EmployeesSource:Breakwind Ent. 12 of 17
13. Rickey Smiley, Malik Smiley & Salvation Army EmployeesSource:Breakwind Ent. 13 of 17
14. Rickey Smiley & Salvation Army EmployeesSource:Breakwind Ent. 14 of 17
15. Salvation ArmySource:Breakwind Ent. 15 of 17
16. Salvation ArmySource:Breakwind Ent. 16 of 17
17. Salvation ArmySource:Breakwind Ent. 17 of 17
Rickey Smiley Explains Why He’s Celebrating His Birthday By Giving Back [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com