Get ready for Gary With Da Tea to spill all the gossip! Kenya Moore is upset because several rumors about her allegedly getting a divorce, being fired from the show and not really being pregnant is surfacing. She allegedly was not invited to a meeting with other cast mates, but we will have to see what happens when the show airs.
Rickey Smiley believes the show won’t be the same without Kenya because she brings drama to the table. Kendall Jenner is allegedly in love with NBA player, Ben Simmons and Gary doesn’t understand why these men flock to the Kardashians. He spoke about how they get them early to train them.
RELATED: NeNe Leakes Addresses Rumors About Getting Kenya Moore Kicked Off Of RHOA
RELATED: Is Kenya Moore Trying To Distract Fans From Reports Of Her Leaving RHOA? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Do People Have Such A Hard Time Believing Kenya Moore?
The Latest:
- #WTFasho Flight Delayed Due To Moron
- ‘Insecure’ Star Sarunas Jackson Reveals Whether He’s Really Down With Open Relationships
- Shakespeare Snoop: Snoop Dogg Is Starring In A Live Play, ‘Redemption Of A Dogg’
- What You Can Do To Help The Salvation Army Help Your Community [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Lil Kim Gets Annoyed When Asked About Nicki Minaj’s Album Title
- Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Proud Of His QB Standing For The Anthem
- Is Lil Wayne Wrong To Want His Chain Back From Frank Mason? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- DC Young Fly Speaks On Buying His Mom A New House
- Mother Of 11-Year-Old Tased Child Speaks Out Against Cincinnati Police Officer
- #DonJuanFasho MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK
Kenya Moore Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]
Kenya Moore Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]
1. Kenya Moore1 of 7
2. Kenya Moore2 of 7
3. Kenya Moore3 of 7
4. Kenya Moore4 of 7
5. Kenya Moore5 of 7
6. Kenya Moore6 of 7
7. Kenya Moore7 of 7
Why “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Won’t Be As Good If Kenya Moore Leaves [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com