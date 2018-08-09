Was Beyonce The Second Choice To Cover The Latest Issue Of Vogue? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is talking about Beyonce again! The Queen B was on the cover of Vogue, but she was not the first choice for the cover. Gary mentioned that they really wanted Meghan Markle and she declined the offer.

Vogue was even going to go to London to create the issue for the first royal cover. Rickey Smiley mentioned it shouldn’t matter who was the first choice because you still got the job. Fans are loving Beyonce on the cover and she even filled the interview with lots of gems.

Beyonce Slays In Vogue [PHOTOS] 6 photos Launch gallery Beyonce Slays In Vogue [PHOTOS] 1. Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018 Source:Courtesy of Vogue 1 of 6 2. Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018 Source:Courtesy of Vogue 2 of 6 3. Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018 Source:Courtesy of Vogue 3 of 6 4. Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018 Source:Courtesy of Vogue 4 of 6 5. Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018 Source:Courtesy of Vogue 5 of 6 6. Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018 Source:Courtesy of Vogue 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading Beyonce Slays In Vogue [PHOTOS] Beyonce Slays In Vogue [PHOTOS] Beyonce’s Vogue cover is historic, for a number of reasons. It’s the first time she’s opening up about her pregnancy with Rumi and Sir Carter and it’s the first time in Vogue’s 126-year history that a black photographer shot the cover. Congratulations to Tyler Mitchell! Now peep the gallery to see Beyonce in all of her stripped down glory.

