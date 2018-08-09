CLOSE
#DonJuanFasho MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK

SLENDER MAN (Horror)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT?  Horror movie about a figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face who haunts and takes children.

WHO’S IN IT? Joey King, Javier BotetAnnalise Basso

TRIVIA:

  • The Slender Man character began as a creepypasta Internet meme created by Eric Knudsen.
  • In 2014, two 12-year-old girls in Waukesha, Wisconsin stabbed their friend to impress Slender Man.
  • The father of one of the girls has called the film “extremely distasteful.” (FOX News)

SLENDER MAN: The girls learn about Slender Man (from the trailer). OC: …innocent youth. :19

 

THE MEG (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

WHO’S IN IT? Ruby Rose, Jason StathamJessica McNamee, Rainn Wilson

TRIVIA:

  • The budget was $150 million.
  • Filmed in New Zealand.
  • Based on MEG: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten.

 

BLACKKKLANSMAN (Drama)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Spike Lee’s fact-based film about a black police officer in Colorado who became the head of a Ku Klux Klan chapter.

WHO’S IN IT? John David Washington, Adam Driver, Topher Grace, Alec Baldwin

TRIVIA:

  • John David Washington is the son of Denzel Washington.
  • Based on the autobiographical book Black Klansman by Ron Stallworth.
  • The release is set to coincide with the first anniversary of the Charlottesville rally.

BLACKKKLANSMAN: Detective Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) attends a speech by Kwame Ture, born Stokely Carmichael. OC: …great leaders. :22

 

DOG DAYS (Drama)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT?  A group of people in Los Angeles are brought together by their pets.

WHO’S IN IT? Nina Dobrev, Finn Wolfhard, Vanessa Hudgens, Eva Longoria

TRIVIA:

  • Opened on Wednesday.
  • Nina Dobrev’s dog, Maverick Dogbrev, appears in the movie.
  • Directed by comedian Ken Marino.

DOG DAYS: Elizabeth (Nina Dobrev) and Jimmy (Tone Bell) have a dog date on the beach. OC:: …thank you. :31

