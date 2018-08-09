DonJuanFasho MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK

SLENDER MAN (Horror)
WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Horror movie about a figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face who haunts and takes children.
WHO’S IN IT? Joey King, Javier Botet, Annalise Basso
TRIVIA:
- The Slender Man character began as a creepypasta Internet meme created by Eric Knudsen.
- In 2014, two 12-year-old girls in Waukesha, Wisconsin stabbed their friend to impress Slender Man.
- The father of one of the girls has called the film “extremely distasteful.” (FOX News)
THE MEG (Action)
WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.
WHO’S IN IT? Ruby Rose, Jason Statham, Jessica McNamee, Rainn Wilson
TRIVIA:
- The budget was $150 million.
- Filmed in New Zealand.
- Based on MEG: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten.
BLACKKKLANSMAN (Drama)
WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Spike Lee’s fact-based film about a black police officer in Colorado who became the head of a Ku Klux Klan chapter.
WHO’S IN IT? John David Washington, Adam Driver, Topher Grace, Alec Baldwin
TRIVIA:
- John David Washington is the son of Denzel Washington.
- Based on the autobiographical book Black Klansman by Ron Stallworth.
- The release is set to coincide with the first anniversary of the Charlottesville rally.
DOG DAYS (Drama)
WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A group of people in Los Angeles are brought together by their pets.
WHO’S IN IT? Nina Dobrev, Finn Wolfhard, Vanessa Hudgens, Eva Longoria
TRIVIA:
- Opened on Wednesday.
- Nina Dobrev’s dog, Maverick Dogbrev, appears in the movie.
- Directed by comedian Ken Marino.
