It’s official. Beyonce’ and Jay-Z now have their own day dedicated to them… in Minnesota.

Yesterday the Governor of Minnesota, Gov. Dayton, announced that August 8, 2018, is officially ‘Beyonce’ and Jay-Z Day’, because, he says, “Through their lives and music, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have inspired Minnesotans and music fans around the world.”

Governor Proclaims Beyonce’ and Jay-Z Day was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: