Nicki Minaj has announced her new radio show coming to Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio. “Queen Radio” is set to debut on Thursday, August 9th.

The first episode will include a special Q&A with Nicki, fans will be able to submit questions by using the hashtag #QueenRadio. There will also be chances to win tickets, autographed albums and a chance to attend a private album listening party.

Minaj joins The Weeknd, Drake, DJ Khaled and Travis Scott as the latest to receive her own radio show. Nicki’s new album Queen will be released on August 17th.

Nicki Minaj Announces New Radio Show was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: