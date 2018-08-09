Is Lil Wayne Wrong To Want His Chain Back From Frank Mason? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

08.09.18
Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the gossip about Lil Wayne! The rapper is suing Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III after he fired Young Money APAA Sports Group. Mason is being sued for $92,000 and a Young Money chain that was designed for him.

Eric Benet is speaking out about Black R&B artists being shaded. He mentioned that artists like Kenny Latimore and others don’t get the credit that Adele or Sam Smith get. Meghan Markle is making headlines after declining an invitation to the Emmys.

Lil Wayne recently sat down for an interview with Nightline and got very candid regarding his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. Initially, he said that it “sounds weird,” because he didn’t know “you put a name on” what happened. He went on to say, “It’s not a name. It’s not ‘whatever, whatever.’ It’s somebody got shot for a fucked up reason.” When asked if he felt connected to the movement at all, he said this (among other things), “I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothing to do with me.” Check out Twitter’s savage reaction to Weezy’s comments in the accompanying gallery.

