John David Washington Talks About The Many Ls He Took At Morehouse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

John David Washington came by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about acting, his time at Morehouse College and more. While attending Morehouse College he played football and every week just about they would lose the game. People would leave the football game after the band did the halftime performance.

He also spoke about how he missed out on so many homecoming experiences because the team would be placed at a hotel far away to get ready for the game. He goes back for homecomings all the time to relive his experiences. John playing football helped him prepare for his role in the television show “Ballers.”

Even though John loved to play football acting is in his heart. He’s gearing up for season 4 of “Ballers” and for fans to see “BlacKkKlansman.” John has other roles he’s preparing for and is excited to see where his career is going.

