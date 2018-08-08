CLOSE
Feature Story
Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z, Kanye West & Beyoncé When Everything Was Love

Roc Nation And Three Six Zero Pre-GRAMMY Brunch 2015 - Inside

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Watch The Throne turns 7 years old today, it’s pretty safe to say that we won’t be getting a sequel any time soon.

 

Let’s face it — Hov has replaced Yeezus with Beysus. But can you blame him?

 

There was a time when everything was love between the Jay-Z and Kanye West, professionally as well as personally.

 

Like this vintage clip from 2011, around the time “The Throne” dropped.

 

The hip hop kings have been on the outs for the past couple of years and show no signs of reuniting. But at least we got one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time from it.

Happy Birthday WTT.

Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z, Kanye West & Beyoncé When Everything Was Love was originally published on globalgrind.com

