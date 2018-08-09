CLOSE
Drake’s KiKI Finally Does The Shiggy Challenge

In a bit internet gold, Kiki finally serves up her version of the viral dance that had everyone jumping out of a car and putting on their best moves.

K’yanna Barber aka Kiki aka KB posted a video of herself jumping out of a vehicle and hitting some hilarious dance moves. On the video a voice can be heard asking, “Kiki is that’s your Kiki do you love me?”

It’s a fun video that shows off her personality.

