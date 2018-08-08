CLOSE
Peep The Evolution Of Beyonce’s ‘Diva’ Dance Break Over The Years

Evolutions need be seen.

Beyonce stans know some of the queen’s choreography down pat.

When the Coachella opening dropping this past April, plenty of the Hive got in formation and knocked it out of the park.

And if you’ve caught Beyonce live on more than a few occasions, you no doubt have seen her switch it up a few times during “Diva,” from incorporating Future’s “Mask Off,” to O.T. Genasis’ “Cut It” and “Everybody Mad”. We Stan a legend who can always do it big and give fans new moves to remember. Check out the history of Beyonce’s “Diva” break below.

