Gary With Da Tea is back and is spilling all the tea! Mz Shyneka called in to speak about how Cardi B and Offset are setting up their daughter, Kulture Kiara Cephus to make money. They are registering her name to be used for a clothing line and possibly in music as well as films. A lot of famous couples have been doing this for their kids to have money in the future.
Gary also spoke about R. Kelly’s brother saying that he was black balled. R. Kelly’s brother mentioned that he knows everything that he did and is sad because when family members passed away R. Kelly didn’t pay for anything. We will have to see what he exposes about his brother.
RELATED: First Look At Baby Kulture Kiari Cephus [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Is Cardi B Making A Mistake By Getting Close To The Kardashians? [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Cardi B Is Counting Down The Days Until Postpartum Sex
The Latest:
- What You Can Do To Help The Salvation Army Help Your Community [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Lil Kim Gets Annoyed When Asked About Nicki Minaj’s Album Title
- Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Proud Of His QB Standing For The Anthem
- Is Lil Wayne Wrong To Want His Chain Back From Frank Mason? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- DC Young Fly Speaks On Buying His Mom A New House
- Mother Of 11-Year-Old Tased Child Speaks Out Against Cincinnati Police Officer
- John David Washington Talks About The Many Ls He Took At Morehouse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Drake’s KiKI Finally Does The Shiggy Challenge
- J. Prince Checks Ex-Houston Drug Dealer Over False Claiming: “We Don’t Need Bootleg Con Men And Bootleg Pimps Distorting History”
- Church Announcements: Fight Breaks Out Over The Baby That Looks Like Tyrese In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]
How Cardi B & Offset Are Setting Their Baby Kulture Up To Get Paid! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com