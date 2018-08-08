Why Keyshia Cole Was Kicked Off Of Uber Eats [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is back with all the gossip! He’s talking about Keyshia Cole, who was recently kicked off of Uber Eats. She allegedly ordered food and couldn’t get in touch with the driver that wasn’t able to deliver food because she lives in a gated community.

Keyshia uses the service all the time when she travels and is sad because they kicked her off of it. She believes Uber Eats should figure out a way where customers can reach drivers better. Keyshia has had multiple complaints and because of they Uber Eats doesn’t want to do work with her anymore.

