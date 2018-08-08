J. Cole dropped his album “KOD” a little while ago, but just dropped a freestyle that is crazy. Headkrack spoke about J. Coles freestyle “Album Of The Year,” where he talks about multiple issues. His lyrics give meaning behind so many things going on in the world and literally no other rapper is touching him right now.
The 4th suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested. He turned himself in and will be charged with murder in the 1st degree. Headkrack also spoke about the Ray J’s hat challenge that has been all over the internet.
J. Cole: “He’s From Another Planet When It Comes To These Bars” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com