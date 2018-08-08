Malaika Terry Explains Her Connection To Drake [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Malaika Terry stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about her successful hair business of HerImports. She might only be 22, but she’s been very successful with her company. Malaika also gets paid to work with technology companies to post about them to her 335 thousand followers on Instagram.
She is also known to be the rumored girlfriend of Drake. Malaika met Drake when he was filming the video for “Hot Line Bling.” She spoke about how they have been good friends for the past several months and nothing more than that.
Gary With Da Tea decided to ask about if they consummated their friendship and all she could do was laugh. Malaika mentioned that Drake is funny, down to earth and shows his true self in his music videos. She is excited about her future and can’t wait to do more with her business.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
