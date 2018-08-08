CLOSE
Baby Born in Bathroom in Ohio Burger King

A baby was born in a bathroom at a Chillicothe Burger King Friday by a mom that was suspected to be doing heroin while in the restroom. Chillicothe police responded to call of  a man who was passed out in a vehicle and a woman who was with him had overdosed.

Officers found Zachary Frey, 26, of Chillicothe, passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle. Frey was said to be drooling, having slurred speech, pinpoint pupils, and kept nodding off when officers tried to speak with him. A medic and an officer entered the women’s bathroom and found Elizabeth Sanders, 26, of Waverly, sitting on a toilet, with what was thought to be ball of heroin on the floor beside her. Sanders believed she had miscarried but the infant was actually face up in the toilet. The officer asked her to stand, which caused the child to roll face down in the water, where the medic quickly stepped in and grabbed the child and found he was still breathing. The baby was taken to Adena Medical Center and is doing okay.  The mother was arrested after release from the hospital for an outstanding  theft warrant.

