CLOSE
News
Home > News

6 Key Primary Results From Michigan, Missouri and Kansas

Detroit finally brings closure to Rep. John Conyers' long reign, and Republicans crowned a possible Black rising star.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Primary voters crowned a few rising stars and perhaps launched political careers of newcomers on Tuesday.

See Also: Wake Up! Democrats Are About To Lose The Black Vote For The Midterm Elections

Michigan: 13th Congressional District

Voters in Michigan’s 13th congressional district, which includes Detroit, elected Rashida Tlaib to replace longtime Democratic Rep. John Conyers Jr., who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations after serving five decades in Congress.

Tlaib won 33 percent of the vote in a field of six candidates that included Conyers’ great-nephew state Sen. Ian Conyers, who ended the night with 6 percent of the vote. With this primary win, Tlaib is poised to replace Conyers since she will run unopposed in the November general election. It would make her the first Muslim woman elected to Congress

However, none of the six candidates were declared the winner of a separate special election to finish Conyers’ term. By Wednesday morning, Tlaib, a former state lawmaker, trailed Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones 37.4 percent to 36.2 percent of the vote.

Michigan: Governor

Abdul El-Sayed, a political newcomer, finished second in the Democratic primary race for governor. He won 30.5 percent of the vote compared to 51.8 percent for Gretchen Whitmer, a former Democratic leader in the state legislature.

El-Sayed, a 33-year-old progressive Democrat and former Detroit health commissioner, was supported by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive who won an upset victory in June over establishment Democrat Joseph Crowley.

Michigan: U.S. Senate

Another Black Republican could join the U.S. Senate in 2019. John James, who received President Donald Trump’s endorsement, prevailed over Sandy Pensler 54.7 percent to 45.3 percent. James, a businessman and Iraq War veteran, sparred with Pensler during their primary campaign about which of the two of them was a true conservative. The GOP’s nominee is slated to face Democratic incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow in November.

Missouri: 1st Congressional District

Rep. William Lacy Clay, a Democrat who was first elected to Congress in 2000 to represent the district that includes St. Louis, defeated progressive candidate Cori Bush, another political novice. The establishment Democrat topped Bush 56.7 percent to 36.9 percent.

Kansas: 3rd Congressional District

Sharice Davids, a liberal Democrat, won a six-candidate race to win the party’s nomination to compete against GOP incumbent Rep. Kevin Yonder in November, topping the field with 37.3 percent of the vote. If Davids wins in the fall, she would make history as the first Native-American woman elected to Congress, as well as the first openly LGBT person to represent Kansas.

Kansas: Governor

Democrat Carl Brewer, Wichita’s first elected Black mayor, came up short in his bid to become Kansas’ first Black governor. He finished second in a five-candidate race, with 20.1 percent of the vote to Laura Kelly’s 51.5 percent.

SEE ALSO:

Brace Yourself: Man Says Black Woman Living In Neighborhood Would Get Him Killed

Decoding Michael Jordan’s Vague Defense Of LeBron James Against Donald Trump

47th Annual Legislative Conference

Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

9 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Continue reading Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Maxine Waters, or Auntie Maxine as we lovingly call her, has been been a fearless leader of justice for years. The 79-year-old U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district has also been public enemy number one for Trump, but that hasn't stopped her activism. Check out some of her greatest moments.

6 Key Primary Results From Michigan, Missouri and Kansas was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ENTERTAINMENT-US-VH1-HIP HOP HONORS
Lil Kim Gets Annoyed When Asked About Nicki…
 6 hours ago
08.09.18
Saul Alvarez and Liam Smith Press Conference
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Proud Of…
 6 hours ago
08.09.18
DC Young Fly
DC Young Fly Speaks On Buying His Mom…
 6 hours ago
08.09.18
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Lopez Stars In Stripper Story ‘Hustlers At…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close