9 O'Clock News
Cardi B Reveals She's Suffering From Postpartum Depression

Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

While Cardi B is killing the mom game after giving birth a month ago, behind closed doors, things aren’t as easy as they seem. The rapper is now revealing that she is suffering from postpartum depression.

Cardi opened up about it on her Instagram saying things like, “I’ve been emotional all f***ing day for no reason”.

Cardi B isn’t the only celebrity recently opening up about their postpartum depression. Serena Williams has been open about her struggle as well.

