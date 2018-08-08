CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle, Hints at New Album and Mixtape

0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

J. Cole requested beats and got his wish.

A day after telling Twitter to feed him beats because “everything gettin’ murdered,” the Dreamville founder has released a new video for a freestyle titled “Album Of The Year.”

The video’s description teases a new mixtape called The Off Season, a prelude to The Fall Offproject referenced on his KOD LP — one of 2018’s best albums (so far).

Watch Cole’s “Album Of The Year” above.

READ MORE

 

J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle, Hints at New Album and Mixtape was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle,…
 5 hours ago
08.08.18
Ray J Explains What Was Really Going On…
 5 hours ago
08.08.18
50 Cent Explains Why He Took Back Strip…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
What You Need To Know About Toxemia And…
 2 days ago
08.07.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close