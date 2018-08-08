J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle, Hints at New Album and Mixtape

Via | HipHopDX

J. Cole requested beats and got his wish.

A day after telling Twitter to feed him beats because “everything gettin’ murdered,” the Dreamville founder has released a new video for a freestyle titled “Album Of The Year.”

The video’s description teases a new mixtape called The Off Season, a prelude to The Fall Offproject referenced on his KOD LP — one of 2018’s best albums (so far).

Watch Cole’s “Album Of The Year” above.

