LeBron James Set To Produce Series Named ‘Shut Up And Dribble’

Report on that Laura Ingraham!

LeBron James clapback level is unprecedented. It was long ago when Fox News host Laura Ingraham told the NBA champ to just “shut up and dribble,” after voicing his opinions on the president.

 

Now James is flipping that phrase into a new docu-series on Showtime and earn him some coins. The series will showcase several athletes and teams who made bold moves outside of sports.

We pretty sure Ingraham is big mad while LeBron gets the last laugh.

LeBron James Set To Produce Series Named 'Shut Up And Dribble' was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
