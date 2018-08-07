Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk Beyoncé, ‘Grown-Ish’ & Blocking Exes on Social Media

0 reads Leave a comment
Chloe x Halle stopped by HOT 97 to talk to Nessa about their new song “Happy Without Me.”
Throughout their discussion, the sisters discuss everything from Beyonce discovering them on Youtube, to now being on tour with her and Jay Z. They also answer the question of whether or not Blue Ivy recognizes them. Chloe and Halle also talk about working with Yara Shahidi and the rest of the crew on Grown-ish, what it was like meeting Oprah Winfrey, and how they feel about blocking exes on social media.
