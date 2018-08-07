CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
50 Cent Caught Taking Money Back At Strip Club

XXL Freshmen Live 2015 Featuring The Whole Class

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

50 Cent is making headlines once again after a video of him collecting money off of a stripper stage is going viral. But according to 50, there’s good reasoning behind it.

Shortly after making it rain, 50, who is notoriously petty, said he was receiving poor customer service and therefore wanted to take his money back, so he did just that.

 

50 Cent Caught Taking Money Back At Strip Club was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Photos
