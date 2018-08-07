Love and Hip Hop NY Gets New Cast

The ratings for Love and Hip Hop New York have been low, and creator Mona Scott Young is making big changes for the ninth season of the show.

According to sources, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are back and will play a big part in the season. Also coming back will be Kimbella, Maino and his girlfriend Maggie, and some of the cast from last year like Remy Ma, Papoose, Safaree, and Rich Dollaz.

That being said, those supposedly leaving are DJ Self, Snoop, DreamDoll, Mariahlynn, Lil Mo, Sophia Body, and more.

