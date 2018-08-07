Cardi B Announces First Live Performance After Bruno Mars Tour Cancellation

Cardi B will be returning to the stage in October for San Antonio’s Mala Luna Festival taking place from October 27-28 at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Tyler, The Creator, and Nick Jam are also headlining with Cardi with Rich The Kid, Becky G and Lil Pump also hitting the stage.

Cardi previously canceled her appearances with Bruno Mars due to her ‘overestimating her mommy duties’, but it seems that Cardi is planning on getting back to work, over the weekend she teased that she may do a remix of her husband, Offset and Tyga’s song, Taste.

