CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Cardi B Announces First Live Performance After Bruno Mars Tour Cancellation

1 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One

Cardi B will be returning to the stage in October for San Antonio’s Mala Luna Festival taking place from October 27-28 at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Tyler, The Creator, and Nick Jam are also headlining with Cardi with Rich The Kid, Becky G and Lil Pump also hitting the stage.

Cardi previously canceled her appearances with Bruno Mars due to her ‘overestimating her mommy duties’, but it seems that Cardi is planning on getting back to work, over the weekend she teased that she may do a remix of her husband, Offset and Tyga’s song, Taste.

Cardi B Announces First Live Performance After Bruno Mars Tour Cancellation was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle,…
 5 hours ago
08.08.18
Ray J Explains What Was Really Going On…
 5 hours ago
08.08.18
50 Cent Explains Why He Took Back Strip…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
What You Need To Know About Toxemia And…
 2 days ago
08.07.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close