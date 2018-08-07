CLOSE
50 Cent Explains Why He Took Back Strip Club Money: “Poor Customer Service”

Is “the customer always right?”

Like many decisions made while at a club, making it rain can often lead to feelings of regret. Such was reality for 50 Cent, who went viral after taking back his strip-club offerings. Behold the clip here; it’s truly impressive how he manages to scoop up an absolutely gargantuan pile of money like a man ridding his lawn of leaves. While the woman working the pole was presumably not amused by his conduct, the entire action is somewhat hilarious to an outsider, especially given 50’s penchant for pettiness. Naturally, one can imagine him muttering “get the strap” as he bent to collect his bands.

