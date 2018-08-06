Rickey Smiley Learns What’s In The Cards For His Near Future

Rickey Smiley learns from Psychic Wayne that he needs to watch who he argues with until after the 18th of August!
It also looks like that his upcoming season of Rickey Smiley For Real is going to be bringing Rickey more work, especially in 2019.
A caller calls in to ask if she’s on the right track with her career and finds out that she needs to let go of her impatience, because she wants things to happen over night, but it doesn’t work like that.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
